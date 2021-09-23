Ships, Mountains & the Sea V – Paintings of BC coast & Burrard Inlet

Haughton dwells on the interface between the immutable - Nature’s sea, mountains, sky - and the ephemeral - Man’s fortresses, temples and, in this series, ocean freighters. His rapid-fire suggestions of form and shape, his wide, multi-layered textural passages, and his quickly sketched contour lines transcend realism and trigger strong emotions of nostalgia and longing. ©Mia Johnson – Haughton on returning to the theme of Ships, Mountains and the Sea: When I arrived in Vancouver in 1991, I fell in rapture with the landscape of British Columbia. Between 1998 and 2007, four of my six exhibitions were made up of landscape paintings depicting the BC coast. I explored uniquely BC themes, creating multiple series of paintings that - mostly, loosely, somehow - fit under the title “Ships, Mountains & the Sea”. I painted huge ships off the shore of Spanish banks, turning slowly with the tidal flow, while windsurfers, sailboats and seaplanes skittered between them. I painted massive cranes, dwarfing the nearby buildings yet dwarfed, in turn, by the coastal mountain backdrop to their mechanized genuflections. I painted the sunsets and sunrises over the seas at Tofino, Ucluelet, Quadra Island, Nitinaht Lake and the Vancouver Harbour, seeking to spark in my viewers the same ache of nostalgia/exhilaration of life that I felt as I wandered this marvelous landscape. I am now returning to “Ships, Mountains & the Sea”, taking care of unfinished business. Ships, Mountains & the Sea V will be the first of three planned exhibitions of that name, re-exploring these old themes. Hey, how many times did Cezanne paint Mont Sainte-Victoire? To schedule a visit please RSVP to haughton-art@shaw.ca. We are observing public health guidelines. Bring a mast. We will have two (2) HEPA air purifiers operating.