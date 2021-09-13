Bike To Work Day
http://www.bikeweekwinnipeg.com
eventmanager@fetejockey.com
This year’s annual Bike to Work Day is Monday, September 13th, 2021. Normally held in the spring, we rescheduled our city wide event to September due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bike to Work Day has embraced the current provincial restrictions by creating ‘Pit Gos’ instead of ‘Pit Stops’. Instead of stopping, riders are encouraged to cycle through the 14 Pit Gos throughout the city where volunteers will cheer and wave them on, handing out Bike Week themed grab bags as they ride by. Grab bags include goodies from local businesses like Forth Coffee, GORP, Manitoba Harvest and more!