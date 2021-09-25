Menu

Virtual
Sep 25 - Sep 26 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Global BC supports Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer

September 25 & 26 | Virtual

September 25 & 26 | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC
Website
https://bladdercancercanada.akaraisin.com/ui/bcc2021walk
Global BC supports Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer - image View image in full screen

September 25 & 26
Virtual

Be part of the Virtual Bladder Cancer Awareness Walk.

Walk in your area to help raise awareness and funds to support the 80,000 Canadians facing bladder cancer. Your support will fund further research and patient support across Canada.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at BCCWalk.ca