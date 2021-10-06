OCTOBER EVENTS: Saskatoon Council on Aging Inc.

HEALTHY EATING FOR OLDER ADULTS WITH ALYSON LITTLE; REGISTERED DIETITIAN. As we age and our bodies change so do our nutrition needs. Registered Dietitian Alyson Little discusses ways to navigate these changes. OCTOBER 6th, 1:00pm to 2:00pm ONLINE VIA ZOOM. Cost is free. To register phone 306-652-2255 or visit scoa.ca

INTRODUCTION TO iPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY WITH DR. BRIAN MCSHEFFREY. Learn basic iPhone camera settings; built in camera modes including photo, portrait, panorama; video including time lapse and slo mo and more. OCTOBER 7th, 1:30pm to 3:00pm ONLINE VIA ZOOM. Cost is $40.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or visit scoa.ca

ADVANCED iPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY WITH DR. BRIAN MCSHEFFREY. Dive deep into photo editing; the magic begins – how to make your pictures pop. Cropping, straightening, magic wand and more. Also photo storage. OCTOBER 14th, 1:30pm to 3:00pm ONLINE VIA ZOOM. Cost is $40.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or visit scoa.ca

MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB: Finance & End of Life Planning. Join Kevin Maynard, from the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, for a virtual workshop to answer questions regarding finance and end-of-life planning. Topics include; dealing with illness, making estate arrangements, and remaining in control of your health and wealth. OCTOBER 21st, 1:00pm to 2:00pm ONLINE VIA ZOOM. Cost is free. To register phone 306-652-2255 or visit scoa.ca

INTRODUCTION TO WATERCOLOUR WITH ALISON R MONTGOMERY. In this introduction to painting with watercolour, participants will become familiar with watercolour materials and techniques while creating painting of a simple subject. OCTOBER 18th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm ONLINE VIA ZOOM. Cost is $60.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or visit scoa.ca

INTRODUCTION TO LANDSCAPE WATERCOLOUR WITH ALISON R MONTGOMERY. In this intermediate level watercolour workshop, participants will become familiar with the fundamentals of landscape composition, while reviewing watercolour materials and techniques. Previous experience with watercolour would be an asset. OCTOBER 25th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm ONLINE VIA ZOOM. Cost is $60.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or visit scoa.ca