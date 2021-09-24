Global BC sponsors Over The Edge
- When
-
Add to Calendar 24-09-2021 08:00 24-09-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Over The Edge
Friday, September 24 | Hyatt Regency, VancouverHyatt Regency - 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC Emily Fraser efraser@bgcbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://www.bgcbc.ca/
- Contact
- efraser@bgcbc.ca (Emily Fraser)
Friday, September 24
Hyatt Regency Vancouver
Support the Boys and Girls Club and fulfill an item on your bucketlist at Over The Edge.
Raise a minimum of $1,000 to support amazing kids in our community and get the chance to rappel down the side of the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BGCBC.ca