Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Sep 24 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Over The Edge

Where
Hyatt Regency - 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-09-2021 08:00 24-09-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Over The Edge

Friday, September 24 | Hyatt Regency, Vancouver

 Hyatt Regency - 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC Emily Fraser efraser@bgcbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.bgcbc.ca/
Contact
efraser@bgcbc.ca (Emily Fraser)
Global BC sponsors Over The Edge - image

Friday, September 24
Hyatt Regency Vancouver

Support the Boys and Girls Club and fulfill an item on your bucketlist at Over The Edge.

Raise a minimum of $1,000 to support amazing kids in our community and get the chance to rappel down the side of the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BGCBC.ca