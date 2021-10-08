680 CJOB welcomes the return of Boo at the Zoo to the Assiniboine Park Zoo October 8th – 31st.

Tuesdays – Sundays 5:30 – 10pm.

Tickets on sale September 8th.

Boo at the Zoo is BACK!

Welcome to a Mystical Fair. This reimagined event is bigger, better, spookier, and more magical than ever before!

Boo at the Zoo is an evening event that takes place after-hours in the Zoo. It is designed for families and people of all ages and will feature special performances, activities, and jaw-dropping displays!

Tickets

Tickets are date and time specific.

Cost (all ages 3+): $12.75 + GST

Children 2 and under are free. Please add a $0 infant ticket to your cart for each child aged 2 and under.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online or in advance at the Zoo gate.

You must enter the Zoo within the 30 minute time frame indicated on your ticket. Final entry is at 9:00 pm.



Weather

Boo at the Zoo will proceed rain, snow, or shine. The Zoo will only be closed in the case of extreme weather. Notices regarding Zoo closures will be posted here by 2:00 pm.