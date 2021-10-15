Menu

Virtual
Oct 15 - Oct 23 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Family Services of Greater Vancouver: Slipper Soirée Slumber Party

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
October 15 to 23 | Virtual

$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.fsgvsoiree.com/
Contact
kpotter@fsgv.ca 604-731-4951 x 4011 (Katelynn Potter)
Global BC sponsors Family Services of Greater Vancouver: Slipper Soirée Slumber Party - image View image in full screen

October 15 to 23
Virtual

A safe place to sleep is not always guaranteed, but Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV), one of the region’s oldest and largest non-profit social services providers, supports those in crisis.

On October 23, FSGV invites you to the Slipper Soirée – Slumber Party Edition – to help those in need.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at FSGV.ca