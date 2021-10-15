Global BC sponsors Family Services of Greater Vancouver: Slipper Soirée Slumber Party
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-10-2021 00:00 23-10-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Family Services of Greater Vancouver: Slipper Soirée Slumber Party
October 15 to 23 | VirtualVirtually Across BC - BC Katelynn Potter kpotter@fsgv.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://www.fsgvsoiree.com/
- Contact
- kpotter@fsgv.ca 604-731-4951 x 4011 (Katelynn Potter)
October 15 to 23
Virtual
A safe place to sleep is not always guaranteed, but Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV), one of the region’s oldest and largest non-profit social services providers, supports those in crisis.
On October 23, FSGV invites you to the Slipper Soirée – Slumber Party Edition – to help those in need.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at FSGV.ca