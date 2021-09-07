Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Event
Sep 7 12:00 PM

Manitoba Possible

Event Ended
Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 07-09-2021 12:00 07-09-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Manitoba Possible

680 CJOB is proud to support the Manitoba Possible 50-50 from September 7th to October 7th, 2021.

 DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Manitoba Possible - image

680 CJOB is proud to support the Manitoba Possible 50-50 from September 7th to October 7th, 2021.

See what’s possible with $65,000!*

When you win, Manitobans with disabilities win!

You could win up to $65,000* in the Manitoba Possible 50-50.  PLUS, there are three weekly early bird draws of $500 starting September 14th. The final prize will be drawn October 7, 2021 @ noon!

Make it possible with $65,000* and help support Manitoba Possible when you purchase your chance to win BIG!

Buy your tickets today at manitobapossible5050.ca

 

* Winner takes half of the total jackpot – the final prize value is determined by the number of tickets sold. For the current jackpot total, please visit our ticket purchase site: manitobapossible5050.ca

(MUST BE 18+ AND LOCATED IN MANITOBA TO PLAY. TO VIEW COMPLETE RULES OF PLAY VISIT PURCHASE SITE. MANITOBA POSSIBLE ENCOURAGES RESPONSIBLE GAMING)