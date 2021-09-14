MOOC: One Planet, One Ocean

The ocean encircles the globe, forming the largest interconnected ecosystem on earth. It provides a huge range of services on which we rely; food, energy, transportation, environmental resilience, but also immaterial benefits such as beauty, cultural identity, and recreation that enhance our sense of well-being. The pivotal role of the ocean in stabilizing climate, enabling a just distribution of economic prosperity and allowing for sustainable management and good governance of human activities is recognized in Goal 14 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that focuses on the Ocean. The course will provide a knowledge base that brings to you to the science and fascination of the ocean. Marine scientists have teamed up with economists, lawyers and philosophers to bring you a holistic view of how the ocean functions, how human interactions with the ocean can be understood, and what solutions are available to support both sustainable use and stewardship of our blue planet. Whether you are looking to upgrade your education, are professionally involved in ocean issues or seek to know more about your local coastline, the fish you eat or the climate that the ocean regulates; we invite you to join us on this voyage of discovery. You can expect to learn: The physics, biology, chemistry and the geology of the ocean How human interactions with the ocean impact its resilience The rules and regulations governing ocean use and related economics of ocean ecosystems Sustainable solution options for natural resource use, habitat protection, fisheries, and coastal systems Registration required. Register online, call 604-929-3727, ext. 8166, or email leev@nvdpl.ca for more information. Meetings will take place in the Parkgate Library Public Meeting Room.