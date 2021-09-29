Digidance presents Deborah Colker Dance Company’s Dog Without Feathers

DanceHouse, in partnership with Digidance, presents the Canadian digital broadcast of celebrated Brazilian choreographer Deborah Colker’s Dog Without Feathers, streaming Sept 29 to Oct. 11, 2021. Inspired by a poem by João Cabral of the same name, Colker crafts a mesmerizing vision of mud-and-dust-covered dancers shown as emergent from the animal and elemental worlds, yet at the same time destructive of them. In creating the work, Colker’s 14-member company explored the beauty as well as the cultural and environmental impact of Northeast Brazil’s Capibaribe River. The result is a visually striking work saturated with the sounds, landscape, and people of the region, and a timely commentary on the impact of human beings on nature and the resulting climate crisis. Tickets from $15. Further details visit: dancehouse.ca.