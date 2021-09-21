RiverFest: Celebrate the Fraser

The Fraser River Discovery Centre, located on the New Westminster Boardwalk, is very excited to announce the return of RiverFest for its 19th year! Presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, RiverFest is a FREE family-friendly festival coinciding with BC and World Rivers Day. This year, RiverFest will take place between September 21st to 28th, and features a variety of in-person and on-line activities hosted by the Discovery Centre. It’s a great way to welcome the arrival of fall along the beautiful Fraser River! From outdoor activities in Lower Hume Park to the always-popular exhibitor expo & the return of the Lucille Johnstone Workboat Parade, RiverFest 2021 is sure to be an engaging and enjoyable experience for all ages! COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for all in-=person activities, and the Discovery Centre will adhere to all PHO mandates to ensure the safety of all participants, staff, and volunteers. Visit our website to see what we’ve got in store for the week of Sept 21-28: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/riverfest/.