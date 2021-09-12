Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Sep 12 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Place des Arts Open House

Where
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-09-2021 13:00 12-09-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Place des Arts Open House

Join us for our open house! You can find out more about Place des Arts programs by taking part in workshops, meet our talented and dedicated faculty, tour our facility and ask any questions you may have! You can receive up to $10 off your registration fee if you register on the day. Find out…

 Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC Place des Arts info@placedesarts.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://go.placedesarts.ca/openhouse
Contact
info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
Join us for our open house! You can find out more about Place des Arts programs by taking part in workshops, meet our talented and dedicated faculty, tour our facility and ask any questions you may have! You can receive up to $10 off your registration fee if you register on the day. Find out what Place des Arts has to offer. Free Admission. Registration is required. View image in full screen
Join us for our open house! You can find out more about Place des Arts programs by taking part in workshops, meet our talented and dedicated faculty, tour our facility and ask any questions you may have! You can receive up to $10 off your registration fee if you register on the day. Find out what Place des Arts has to offer. Free Admission. Registration is required.

Join us for our open house! You can find out more about Place des Arts programs by taking part in workshops, meet our talented and dedicated faculty, tour our facility and ask any questions you may have! You can receive up to $10 off your registration fee if you register on the day. Find out what Place des Arts has to offer. Free Admission. Registration is required.