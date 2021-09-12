Place des Arts Open House
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-09-2021 13:00 12-09-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Place des Arts Open House
Join us for our open house! You can find out more about Place des Arts programs by taking part in workshops, meet our talented and dedicated faculty, tour our facility and ask any questions you may have! You can receive up to $10 off your registration fee if you register on the day. Find out what Place des Arts has to offer. Free Admission. Registration is required.
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
