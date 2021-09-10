Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Kaleido On Tour 2021
- When
-
Add to Calendar 10-09-2021 00:00 12-09-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Kaleido On Tour 2021
September 10–12 check out the Kaleido 2021 On Tour showcase rolling on flatbed trucks, dancing down streets & pocket parks featuring a variety of music, art, dance, and acrobatics.Alberta Avenue District - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://kaleidofest.ca
This year marks the 16th anniversary of Kaleido Family Arts Festival and we’re celebrating with music, art and magic August – September! Wander the Alberta Avenue District (NAIT–Northlands, 75 St–106 St / 111 Ave–Yellowhead) to find art installations, chalk art, The Front Porch Series, Performance Series and more! Follow our website in the coming weeks for tour and menagerie info, schedules, and behind the scene glimpses.
September 10–12, 2021 will be the weekend of the Kaleido 2021 On Tour showcase. We’ll be rolling on flatbed trucks, dancing down streets and pocket parks featuring a variety of music, art, dance, and acrobatics.