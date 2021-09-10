Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Kaleido On Tour 2021

This year marks the 16th anniversary of Kaleido Family Arts Festival and we’re celebrating with music, art and magic August – September! Wander the Alberta Avenue District (NAIT–Northlands, 75 St–106 St / 111 Ave–Yellowhead) to find art installations, chalk art, The Front Porch Series, Performance Series and more! Follow our website in the coming weeks for tour and menagerie info, schedules, and behind the scene glimpses.

September 10–12, 2021 will be the weekend of the Kaleido 2021 On Tour showcase. We’ll be rolling on flatbed trucks, dancing down streets and pocket parks featuring a variety of music, art, dance, and acrobatics.