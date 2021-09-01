ART EXHIBITION and GOLDEN HOUR LAUNCH PARTY!

LAUNCH PARTY: September 2nd, 6:00 to 9:00pm.

EXHIBITION: Runs September 1st through 12th.

JOIN US DURING SUNSET FOR A FUN BACK ALLEY PARTY TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF GOLDEN HOUR WITH EXHIBITION TOURS, COCKTAILS, APPETIZERS, DANCING AND FRIENDS! (19+ Cash Bar)

Art Placement is pleased to host BlackFlash Magazine’s upcoming fundraiser exhibition, GOLDEN HOUR, which will be on view in the gallery September 1st through September 12th.

Golden Hour is a thoughtfully curated selection of contemporary artworks that highlight the unique practices of Canadian artists working today. Each participating artist’s practice has been shaped and inspired by the Prairies, inciting an exciting forum for new voices and cross-generational conversations. Through this exhibition, we hope to bring the public closer to their local art community and increase the visibility of the incredible artists that reside there.

Artworks will be on view from September 1-12 both virtually and in-person at The Gallery/Art Placement in beautiful downtown Saskatoon. To arrange a curatorial tour, please contact Maxine Proctor at editor@blackflash.ca

Featured artists: Amalie Atkins, Liz Ikiriko, Marie Lannoo, Julie Oh, Zoe Schneider, Sandra Semchuk, Farihah Aliyah Shah, Maia Stark, Adrian Stimson and Shellie Zhang. Golden Hour will also feature a full roster of programming: artist talks, panel discussions, workshops, and curatorial tours. Through live conversations, artists and community members will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discourse that contextualizes the artworks. Golden Hour is a unique opportunity for the public to gain insight into the inspirations and creative processes of Canadian artists.

306-664-3385 (ext. 2) gallery@artplacement.com http://www.artplacement.com/gallery