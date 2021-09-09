Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Theater
Sep 9 - Sep 19 12:00 PM

Practice Round

Where
Redgate Revue Stage - 1601 Johnston Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-09-2021 12:00 19-09-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Practice Round

Set in the Simulation Centre; the go-to place to have a meaningful relationship, Practice Round introduces us to Jason and Morgan, two young adults looking for something more who enter the Simulation with competing energies, lively grievances, and opposing values. With sessions only lasting an hour, the unlikely pair are set on an accelerated path…

 Redgate Revue Stage - 1601 Johnston Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Carson Bokenfohr cboken4@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$15 + Fringe Membership Buy Tickets
Ages
19+
Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/371410928023089/?ti=ls
Contact
cboken4@gmail.com 778-989-1035 (Carson Bokenfohr)
Set in the Simulation Centre; the go-to place to have a meaningful relationship, Practice Round introduces us to Jason and Morgan, two young adults looking for something more who enter the Simulation with competing energies, lively grievances, and opposing values. With sessions only lasting an hour, the unlikely pair are set on an accelerated path to discover who they are and what they want - leaving us to wonder, what is real, what is manufactured, and when does that matter? Written by Jake Sheardown, Directed by Carson Bokenfohr Part of The Vancouver Fringe Festival, Running September 9th - 19th. Practise Round Show dates are September 10th - 12th, 16th, 18th, 19th. View image in full screen
Set in the Simulation Centre; the go-to place to have a meaningful relationship, Practice Round introduces us to Jason and Morgan, two young adults looking for something more who enter the Simulation with competing energies, lively grievances, and opposing values. With sessions only lasting an hour, the unlikely pair are set on an accelerated path to discover who they are and what they want - leaving us to wonder, what is real, what is manufactured, and when does that matter? Written by Jake Sheardown, Directed by Carson Bokenfohr Part of The Vancouver Fringe Festival, Running September 9th - 19th. Practise Round Show dates are September 10th - 12th, 16th, 18th, 19th.

Set in the Simulation Centre; the go-to place to have a meaningful relationship, Practice Round introduces us to Jason and Morgan, two young adults looking for something more who enter the Simulation with competing energies, lively grievances, and opposing values. With sessions only lasting an hour, the unlikely pair are set on an accelerated path to discover who they are and what they want – leaving us to wonder, what is real, what is manufactured, and when does that matter? Written by Jake Sheardown, Directed by Carson Bokenfohr Part of The Vancouver Fringe Festival, Running September 9th – 19th. Practise Round Show dates are September 10th – 12th, 16th, 18th, 19th.