Set in the Simulation Centre; the go-to place to have a meaningful relationship, Practice Round introduces us to Jason and Morgan, two young adults looking for something more who enter the Simulation with competing energies, lively grievances, and opposing values. With sessions only lasting an hour, the unlikely pair are set on an accelerated path to discover who they are and what they want - leaving us to wonder, what is real, what is manufactured, and when does that matter? Written by Jake Sheardown, Directed by Carson Bokenfohr Part of The Vancouver Fringe Festival, Running September 9th - 19th. Practise Round Show dates are September 10th - 12th, 16th, 18th, 19th.