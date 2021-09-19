Yoga & Sound Bath At Grizzli Winery Followed By A Wine Tasting & Local Chocolate!!

I’m so excited about this event, boy do we have a treat for you! An afternoon of delight. I have teamed up with 3 amazing talents Grizzli Winery with their delicious wine & Michael with his amazing sound bowls and Karat with his amazing chocolate. Join Aleena McKinnon and Michael Van Soest for a 75-minute journey of Yin Yoga and Sound Bath Therapy. Sound baths are all the rage in wellness right now, and for good reason. The combination of whale-like echoes, Tibetan bowls, and melodic hums is enough to send anyone into a total trance of tranquility. Often times the experience is passive, with participants cozying up on their backs for meditation while being bathed in vibrations. Sound bath sessions are reportedly good for easing chronic pain and decreasing stress and anxiety. The end results depend on the person—and the bath. Some report feeling energized and balanced, while others are ready for their afternoon siesta. Yin yoga and sound baths are celebrated for their ability to calm the mind and body. They also come with little movement, as it’s more of a focus on the internal than the external, making it a solid selection for an epic shower of sound. From quartz crystal bowls to a gong, to chimes—different instruments can be played for the duration of certain poses to help the yogi to connect more with the pose. Sound healing is for the mind, body, and soul. It offers relaxation and deep healing of the nervous system. The power of sound is such that it can alter brainwaves from beta to alpha (relaxation), theta (meditative state) and even delta waves (sleep) and provides relaxation and healing of the nervous system. Michael, a conscious sound healer, will be facilitating the evening of sound with 9 crystal singing bowls and harmonic toning using his voice. Over the years, Michael has a developed a natural ability to tune into the energetics of any surrounding environment, and with his intuition allows for conscious adjustments to take place using the combination of singing bowls and his voice with harmonic toning. Before getting into singing bowls back in 2011, Michael was brought up playing classical piano, and using intuition to channel through melodies. With singing bowls it is now all about allowing the sound to move with intuition for the greatest healing and integration possible. We recommend bringing your yoga mat, blanket, pillow whatever you need for maximum relaxation. If you need a mat please let me know. Ticket price: $45.00 For tickets email transfer Aleena. Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming and you email incase I need to get a hold of you. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door. There is limited space available so get you tickets ASAP!! For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Telephone: 1-250-808-1764.