Scenic Road Cider Event Yoga, A Flight of Cider!

I`m so very excited to announce that Buddha Beats yoga will be teaming up with Scenic Road Cider for an experience like no other. Start your Thursday off right with a yoga practice suitable for all levels held outside overlooking the Okanagan. The Ciderhouse has views of the orchard, lake and mountains. After class we will enjoy a delicious flights of cider that will be paired with delicious cheese. If you still want more feel free to buy a bottle and sit on the picnic tables while meeting other like-minded fun people! Expect to have fun (because how serious can a yoga class really be when hosted at a cidery), learn about cider, meet new friends and fill your belly with fruit lol. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. If you need a mat let me know I will bring you one. Ticket price: $30.00 For tickets email transfer Aleena at buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com VERY IMPORTANT :Please include your email, the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door.