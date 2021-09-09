Menu

Event
EPCOR Fall for the Fort Online Auction presented by Global Edmonton

https://supportfortedmonton.com/fall-for-the-fort-online-auction/
The Fort Edmonton Foundation is pleased to be launching the EPCOR Fall for the Fort Online Auction presented by Global Edmonton in support of the Fort Edmonton Foundation CARES initiative. Proceeds from the auction will help grant visits to Fort Edmonton Park for children, youth, schools and community groups that are currently facing social and economic challenges.
Bidding opens on Thursday, September 9 at Noon and closes on Monday, September 13 at Noon.

Bid on items including vacations, airfare, home renovations and many more products, services and experiences.

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS