Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House: 20th Anniversary Edition

Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver’s spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free classes, events and exhibits; and the online premiere of a short film about the building by filmmakers Milos Jakovic and Hossein Fani.