Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Oct 2 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House: 20th Anniversary Edition

Where
Scotiabank Dance Centre - 677 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-10-2021 13:00 02-10-2021 19:00 America/Toronto Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House: 20th Anniversary Edition

Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver’s spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free…

 Scotiabank Dance Centre - 677 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC The Dance Centre jls@jlsentertainment.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
FREE Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://thedancecentre.ca/
Contact
jls@jlsentertainment.ca 604.606.6400 (The Dance Centre)
Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver’s spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free classes, events and exhibits; and the online premiere of a short film about the building by filmmakers Milos Jakovic and Hossein Fani. View image in full screen
Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver’s spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free classes, events and exhibits; and the online premiere of a short film about the building by filmmakers Milos Jakovic and Hossein Fani.

Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver’s spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free classes, events and exhibits; and the online premiere of a short film about the building by filmmakers Milos Jakovic and Hossein Fani.