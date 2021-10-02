Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House: 20th Anniversary Edition
Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada's flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver's spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free…Scotiabank Dance Centre - 677 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC
- https://thedancecentre.ca/
- jls@jlsentertainment.ca 604.606.6400 (The Dance Centre)
Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition of its popular annual Open House. Highlights include a performance on the outside wall of the building by Vancouver’s spectacular aerial dance company Aeriosa; a creative activation of the Granville Street frontage by Company 605 and guests; free classes, events and exhibits; and the online premiere of a short film about the building by filmmakers Milos Jakovic and Hossein Fani.