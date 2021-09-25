Menu

Festival
Sep 25 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Shipyards Festival

Where
Shipyards District - 145 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Saturday, September 25 | Noon-10pm | Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Website
https://shipyardsfestival.com/
Saturday, September 25 | Noon to 10pm
Shipyards District, North Vancouver

The Lower Lonsdale Business Improvement Area (LLBIA) is pleased to present the 2021 Shipyards Festival taking place at The Shipyards District in North Vancouver on Saturday September 25, 2021.

This FREE event features musical performances by Bedouin Soundclash, The Zolas, Astrocolor, XL the Band, IAMTHELIVING, Harlequin Gold, Turunesh, NIMKISH and many more!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at ShipyardsFestival.com