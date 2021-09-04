Global BC sponsors 3×3 Summer Slam
September 4 & 5 | Langley Events Centre
Langley Events Centre - 7888 200 Street, Langley, BC
Andrew Savory
asavory@thebandits.ca
- asavory@thebandits.ca (Andrew Savory)
Presented by Fraser Valley Bandits & Basketball BC
September 4 & 5
Langley Events Centre
Register today for either the U13, U15 & U18 Girls and Boys Divisions or the Adult open division with Teams of 3 or 4.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at Basketball.bc.ca