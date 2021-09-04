Menu

Sports
Sep 4 - Sep 5 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Global BC sponsors 3×3 Summer Slam

Where
Langley Events Centre - 7888 200 Street, Langley, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-09-2021 09:00 05-09-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors 3×3 Summer Slam

September 4 & 5 | Langley Events Centre

 Langley Events Centre - 7888 200 Street, Langley, BC Andrew Savory asavory@thebandits.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.basketball.bc.ca/index.php?NSWAT_url=summer%2dslam%2d3x3
Contact
asavory@thebandits.ca (Andrew Savory)
Global BC sponsors 3×3 Summer Slam - image View image in full screen

Presented by Fraser Valley Bandits & Basketball BC
September 4 & 5
Langley Events Centre

Register today for either the U13, U15 & U18 Girls and Boys Divisions or the Adult open division with Teams of 3 or 4.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at Basketball.bc.ca