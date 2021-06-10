A Toast to Prohibition at the Vancouver Fringe

Celebrate the 101st anniversary of Prohibition with flappers, gin fizz and a speakeasy cabaret. From secret cellars and doctor-prescribed alcohol to a teetotaller attacking saloons with a hatchet... if it happened during Prohibition, there's a song about it! Featuring 1920s hits: 'The Lips That Touch Liquor Shall Never Touch Mine,' 'Where do They Go (When They Row Row Row)' and 'Everybody Wants A Key To My Cellar'. Starring Melanie Gall from ★★★★★ shows Piaf and Brel & Ingénue.