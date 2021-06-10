Menu

Theater
Jun 10 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

A Toast to Prohibition at the Vancouver Fringe

Where
Performance Works - 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
10-06-2021 19:00 10-06-2021 20:00

 Performance Works - 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver, British Columbia Vancouver Fringe - Melanie Gall DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$15 Buy Tickets
Ages
General - All Ages
Website
http://www.melaniegall.com
Contact
646-544-7664 (Vancouver Fringe - Melanie Gall)
Celebrate the 101st anniversary of Prohibition with flappers, gin fizz and a speakeasy cabaret. From secret cellars and doctor-prescribed alcohol to a teetotaller attacking saloons with a hatchet... if it happened during Prohibition, there's a song about it! Featuring 1920s hits: 'The Lips That Touch Liquor Shall Never Touch Mine,' 'Where do They Go (When They Row Row Row)' and 'Everybody Wants A Key To My Cellar'. Starring Melanie Gall from ★★★★★ shows Piaf and Brel & Ingénue. View image in full screen
