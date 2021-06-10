A Toast to Prohibition at the Vancouver Fringe

A Toast to Prohibition at the Vancouver FringeEvent Ended
Celebrate the 101st anniversary of Prohibition with flappers, gin fizz and a speakeasy cabaret. From secret cellars and doctor-prescribed alcohol to a teetotaller attacking saloons with a hatchet… if it happened during Prohibition, there's a song about it! Featuring 1920s hits: 'The Lips That Touch Liquor Shall Never Touch Mine,' 'Where do They Go (When…Performance Works - 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver, British Columbia
- Price
- $15 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- General - All Ages
- Website
- http://www.melaniegall.com
- Contact
- 646-544-7664 (Vancouver Fringe - Melanie Gall)
