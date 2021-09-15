Menu

Food
Sep 15 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Celebrate Chicken Month and Organic Week with a Free Cook-Along BC Event

Where
Virtual - Online - 1767 Angus Campbell Road, Abbotsford, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-09-2021 17:30 15-09-2021 19:00 America/Toronto Celebrate Chicken Month and Organic Week with a Free Cook-Along BC Event

 Virtual - Online - 1767 Angus Campbell Road, Abbotsford, BC BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation meghan@aitc.ca
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
All
Website
https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-september-15
Contact
meghan@aitc.ca 6048546054 (BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation)
Celebrate BC Chicken Month and Canada’s Organic Week with a free cook-along! Enjoy an online cooking lesson with Chef Trevor Randle from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on September 15. Chef Randle will provide expert instruction as he guides you online through 2 recipes: • Organic Braised Moroccan Chicken with Couscous • Organic BC Cider Poached Apples with Toasted Walnuts Farmers Dion Wiebe from Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods and Molly Thurston of Claremont Ranch Organics will also join Chef Randle to provide insights on farming. Plus, webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packs valued at $250+ each! Register now at https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-september-15. This #CookAlongBC webinar is a joint educational initiative of BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC in conjunction with the event’s Presenting Sponsors – BC Chicken Marketing Board and Organic BC.

