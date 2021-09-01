Menu

Sep 1 - Sep 26 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Search the Rock

Where
Various Locations in White Rock - N/A, White Rock, BC View Map
When
Search the Rock is an app-based scavenger hunt game organized by City of White Rock. Participants can sign up free to complete a variety of fun challenges all over the city for a chance to win exciting prizes. The game starts September 1 and ends September 26. There are over $4500 worth of prizes available…

Ages
19+ or with Parent/Guardian permission
Website
http://www.whiterockcity.ca/searchtherock
Contact
events@whiterockcity.ca 6045412252 (City of White Rock)
