01-09-2021 12:00 26-09-2021 15:00
Search the Rock is an app-based scavenger hunt game organized by City of White Rock. Participants can sign up free to complete a variety of fun challenges all over the city for a chance to win exciting prizes. The game starts September 1 and ends September 26. There are over $4500 worth of prizes available
19+ or with Parent/Guardian permission
events@whiterockcity.ca 6045412252 (City of White Rock)
Search the Rock is an app-based scavenger hunt game organized by City of White Rock. Participants can sign up free to complete a variety of fun challenges all over the city for a chance to win exciting prizes. The game starts September 1 and ends September 26. There are over $4500 worth of prizes available to be won! Full details including official contest rules and regulations are available at whiterockcity.ca/searchtherock