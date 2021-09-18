Menu

Sports
Sep 18 - Sep 19 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Global BC sponsors HSBC Canada Sevents

BC Place - 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC View Map
18-09-2021 09:00 19-09-2021 19:00

September 18 & 19 | BC Place, Vancouver

https://www.canadasevens.com/mens/
Global BC sponsors HSBC Canada Sevents - image View image in full screen

September 18 & 19
BC Place, Vancouver

The HSBC Canada Sevens tournament returns to BC Place for another year of high intensity sevens rugby, paired with a spectacle of entertainment and fan engagement.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at CanadaSevens.com/mens