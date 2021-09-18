Global BC sponsors HSBC Canada Sevents
September 18 & 19 | BC Place, Vancouver
September 18 & 19
BC Place, Vancouver
The HSBC Canada Sevens tournament returns to BC Place for another year of high intensity sevens rugby, paired with a spectacle of entertainment and fan engagement.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at CanadaSevens.com/mens