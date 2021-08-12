Coast Salish Wool Weaving Workshop – Museum of Vancouver
September 25, 2021, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Museum of Vancouver - 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
Join acclaimed weavers Chief Janice George and Willard 'Buddy' Joseph for an in-depth course on the cultural significance and traditional methods of Salish wool weaving. Participants will learn the twill and the twine techniques of Salish wool weaving and create an embellished pendant. A presentation on history of Salish Weaving is included.
- $120 General Admission, $110 MOV Members, $100 Indigenous peoples* Buy Tickets
- zxu@museumofvancouver.ca (Museum of Vancouver)
