25-09-2021 10:00

25-09-2021 13:00

America/Toronto

Coast Salish Wool Weaving Workshop – Museum of Vancouver

Join acclaimed weavers Chief Janice George and Willard ‘Buddy’ Joseph for an in-depth course on the cultural significance and traditional methods of Salish wool weaving. Participants will learn the twill and the twine techniques of Salish wool weaving and create an embellished pendant. A presentation on history of Salish Weaving is included.