Global BC sponsors She Connects Launch Event

Sunday, September 12 | 1pm

Virtual

This event will be the kickoff to their mentorship program!

Keynote speakers will include three remarkable women from various industries and walks of life.

The event aims to bring visibility to our program while at the same time providing young women the opportunity to connect with leaders in their community.

This program is available for young women across Canada and provides mentorship to young women in grades 10 to 12.

Mentors, mentees, and the general public are welcome at this event.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at SheConnects.ca