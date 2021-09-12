Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Virtual
Sep 12 1:00 PM

Global BC sponsors She Connects Launch Event

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-09-2021 13:00 12-09-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors She Connects Launch Event

Sunday, September 12, 1pm | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC She Connects (Avneet, Emily, Leena & Meghan) info@sheconnects.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.sheconnects.ca/events
Contact
info@sheconnects.ca (She Connects (Avneet, Emily, Leena & Meghan))
Global BC sponsors She Connects Launch Event - image View image in full screen

Sunday, September 12 | 1pm
Virtual

This event will be the kickoff to their mentorship program!
Keynote speakers will include three remarkable women from various industries and walks of life.

The event aims to bring visibility to our program while at the same time providing young women the opportunity to connect with leaders in their community.

This program is available for young women across Canada and provides mentorship to young women in grades 10 to 12.

Mentors, mentees, and the general public are welcome at this event.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at SheConnects.ca