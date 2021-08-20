Global BC supports The Ride to Live for Prostate Cancer
On now until September 12 | Virtual
https://www.ridetolive.ca/
nicole@prostatecancerbc.ca 604-574-8000 (Prostate Cancer Foundation of BC)
On now until September 12
Virtual
Join from anywhere in Canada to participate in a ride to 5 self-directed landmarks in order to get your poker punches for a chance to win.
Help raise money for prostate cancer.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at RideToLive.ca