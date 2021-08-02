Menu

Sports
Aug 2 - Nov 25 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors The BC Lions’ 2021 Season

Where
BC Place - 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
The BC Lions are back for the 2021 Season! Join the pride at BC Place for home games!

$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.bclions.com/
ROAR!

The 2021 CFL Season is officially kicking off, and the Lions are making their long-awaited return to BC Place. Tickets are now on sale, and you have the chance to choose your experience through a variety of ticket choices available including package deals, and single games.

To ensure your safety, be sure to review all of BC Place’s guidelines here.