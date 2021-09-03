630 CHED supports: Rockin’ the Jukebox at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Rockin’ the Jukebox, on stage September 3 – October 31.

Find out what happens with the local teens in the sleepy town of Lakewood are dying… of boredom! Yes, even with entire world wide web in the palm of their little hands, they just feel like something is missing. That is, until one day they wander into the old boarded up diner over on Route 9, and find a strange looking device sitting in the corner, covered in dust. The oldest among them vaguely recognizes it from an after school TV show… something called… a jukebox. Once they plug it in, the sparks are gonna fly!

