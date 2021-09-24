Saskatoon Council on Aging Presents: GRAND OLD OPRY “ZOOMER STYLE”
Round up your friends for an exciting evening of country and western music. Enjoy six versatile acts, everything from classic country to bluegrass. Vote for your favourites! Don’t miss out on a gala evening of entertainment, country style supper and program.
MC: Rob MacDonald. Judge: Jay Semko. Special Appearance by: “Minnie Pearl”.
COST: $100.00 (tax receipts issued) Ticket Deadline September 17th.
Visit http://www.scoa.ca or phone 306-652-2255 for more information. Funds raised support programs and services for older adults impacted by the pandemic.