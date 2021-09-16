MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB

ONLINE via ZOOM.

A PROGRAM OF THE SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING. Join Tim Yaworski, professional photographer and member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, as he shares some of his images of the night time views of the Land of the Living Skies, Saskatchewan.

TO REGISTER: Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

COST IS FREE.

For more information visit http://www.scoa.ca or phone 306-652-2255.