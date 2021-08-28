Friends of the Richmond Library Sidewalk Book Sale

BOOKS can beat the heat wave!

Friends of the Richmond Library will be hosting another weather-dependent sidewalk sale on Saturday, August 28 from 10 am. – 2 pm., outside Cambie Library on 150 – 11590 Cambie Road (corner of Cambie & No. 5 Roads).

On sale are great selections of gently used books featuring fiction, children’s, Chinese and many non-fiction categories. All are priced individually. This sale is cash only with all proceeds benefitting Richmond public libraries.

Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stock up your favorite reading materials!

Due to COVID-19, face mask covering is recommended. Please maintain physical distancing of 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the station.

For inquiries, please go to: https://www.yourlibrary.ca/friends-of-the-library/fol-book-sale/