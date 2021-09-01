Celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters month in September by volunteering or donating! Over 7000 children and youth in 60 communities in BC are matched with a mentor or group program every year but there are still hundreds waiting! By volunteering to be a Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), one person can have significant and profound impact on the life of a child facing adversities and that person can be YOU. Contact your local BBBS agency to find out more!.