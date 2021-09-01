Menu

Sep 1 - Sep 30 12:15 PM - 11:45 PM

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS MONTH

Where
In YOUR Community - In YOUR Community, In YOUR Community, British Columbia
When
Add to Calendar 01-09-2021 12:15 30-09-2021 23:45

Celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters month in September by volunteering or donating! Over 7000 children and youth in 60 communities in BC are matched with a mentor or group program every year but there are still hundreds waiting! By volunteering to be a Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), one person can have significant…

 Corina Carroll corina.carroll@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca
Ages
All ages
Contact
corina.carroll@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca 604-852-3331 (Corina Carroll)
