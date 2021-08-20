Menu

Itee Pootoogook: Hymns to the Silence and Louie Palu: Distant Early Warning

Audain Art Museum - 4350 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC View Map
On now until September 6 | Audain Art Museum, Whistler

https://audainartmuseum.com/exhibitions/
info@audainartmuseum.com 604-962-0413 (Audain Art Museum)
On now until September 6
Audain Art Museum, Whistler

Head to Audain Art Museum in Whistler.

This summer immerse yourself into life in the Artic with exhibit, Itee Pootoogook, taking an intimate look at Inuit life through drawings, and Louie Palu: Distant Early Warning, a series of Artic photographs.

Details at AudainArtMuseum.com