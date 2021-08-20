Itee Pootoogook: Hymns to the Silence and Louie Palu: Distant Early Warning
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-08-2021 00:00 06-09-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Itee Pootoogook: Hymns to the Silence and Louie Palu: Distant Early Warning
On now until September 6 | Audain Art Museum, WhistlerAudain Art Museum - 4350 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC Audain Art Museum info@audainartmuseum.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Contact
- info@audainartmuseum.com 604-962-0413 (Audain Art Museum)
On now until September 6
Audain Art Museum, Whistler
Head to Audain Art Museum in Whistler.
This summer immerse yourself into life in the Artic with exhibit, Itee Pootoogook, taking an intimate look at Inuit life through drawings, and Louie Palu: Distant Early Warning, a series of Artic photographs.
Details at AudainArtMuseum.com