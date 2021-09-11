Menu

Sep 11 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Parkinson Canada Superwalk

Where
Various - Nationwide - View Map
When
Add to Calendar

You can make a difference! Walk your way, in your community – wherever you are.

 Parkinson Canada
Website
http://Superwalk.ca
Contact
superwalk@parkinson.ca 1-800-565-3000 ext: 3392 (Parkinson Canada)
Global News is proud to support Parkinson Canada Superwalk – happening Saturday, September 11!

Superwalk is Canada’s largest fundraising event for Parkinson’s. It helps to raise vital funds for support, advocacy and research.

There is joy, and there is hope in knowing that you are not alone. Join thousands of SuperWalkers from across the country as we walk toward a world without Parkinson’s: No Matter What.  Canadians with Parkinson’s can’t do this alone. We need your help.

You can make a difference! Walk your way, in your community – wherever you are. Join a team or start your own at Superwalk.ca.

 