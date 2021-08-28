The Fraser River Discovery Centre, located in Downtown New Westminster, is excited to present its next edition of the ongoing 'Super Saturdays' family program, taking place on Saturday, August 28th from 10am – 4pm. Taking place on the last Saturday of every month, Super Saturdays is a series of family-friendly public programs that explore life along the Fraser River with activities and crafts! This August, we invite you to join us as we celebrate some of the Fraser Watershed’s most important inhabitants – pollinators! From bees to butterflies to bats, these critters all play an important role in keeping the plant-life of the watershed flowering and beautiful – without them, riverside ecosystems would be in big trouble! We’ll be learning about some of the pollinators that live in the watershed, learning why they’re so important, and building our very own Mason Bee Houses! Appropriate for families with children aged 6 – 11. COVID-19 Safety protocols are in effect, and pre-registration is required for this activity. Learn more about this family program here: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/super-saturdays/ WHAT: Super Saturdays – Pollinator Party! WHEN: Saturday, August 28th, 10am – 4pm WHERE: Fraser River Discovery Centre, 788 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC.