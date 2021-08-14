Hempcrete Construction Workshop
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-08-2021 09:00 23-08-2021 17:00 America/Toronto Hempcrete Construction Workshop
Join us in the Interlake for an extensive introduction into the world of Hempcrete Construction Receive a balance of practical and classroom instruction from hemp industry pioneer Dion Lefebvre. Learn: Mixing Handling Application Safety Specific instruction available for contractors o Product sourcing and hemp quality o Framing, electrical, plumbing, etc….Cultivation Peace - PR Hwy 417, ERIKSDALE, Manitoba Sage Tozeland sagetoze@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- $220 Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hempcrete-construction-training-tickets-151384790985?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
- Contact
- sagetoze@gmail.com 204-298-2535 (Sage Tozeland)
Join us in the Interlake for an extensive introduction into the world of Hempcrete Construction Receive a balance of practical and classroom instruction from hemp industry pioneer Dion Lefebvre. Learn: Mixing Handling Application Safety Specific instruction available for contractors o Product sourcing and hemp quality o Framing, electrical, plumbing, etc. Let Hempcrete be a tool in your toolbelt of natural building techniques! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hempcrete-construction-training-tickets-151384790985?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb