Hempcrete Construction Workshop

Join us in the Interlake for an extensive introduction into the world of Hempcrete Construction Receive a balance of practical and classroom instruction from hemp industry pioneer Dion Lefebvre. Learn:  Mixing  Handling  Application  Safety  Specific instruction available for contractors o Product sourcing and hemp quality o Framing, electrical, plumbing, etc. Let Hempcrete be a tool in your toolbelt of natural building techniques! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hempcrete-construction-training-tickets-151384790985?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.