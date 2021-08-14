Menu

Aug 14 - Aug 23 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Hempcrete Construction Workshop

Where
Cultivation Peace - PR Hwy 417, ERIKSDALE, Manitoba View Map
When
Aug 14 - Aug 23 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Join us in the Interlake for an extensive introduction into the world of Hempcrete Construction Receive a balance of practical and classroom instruction from hemp industry pioneer Dion Lefebvre. Learn:  Mixing  Handling  Application  Safety  Specific instruction available for contractors o Product sourcing and hemp quality o Framing, electrical, plumbing, etc….

 Cultivation Peace - PR Hwy 417, ERIKSDALE, Manitoba
$ Price
$220 Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hempcrete-construction-training-tickets-151384790985?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
Contact
sagetoze@gmail.com 204-298-2535 (Sage Tozeland)
Join us in the Interlake for an extensive introduction into the world of Hempcrete Construction Receive a balance of practical and classroom instruction from hemp industry pioneer Dion Lefebvre. Learn:  Mixing  Handling  Application  Safety  Specific instruction available for contractors o Product sourcing and hemp quality o Framing, electrical, plumbing, etc. Let Hempcrete be a tool in your toolbelt of natural building techniques! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hempcrete-construction-training-tickets-151384790985?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.
