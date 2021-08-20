IRAL Summer Jam Fest

To celebrate the official launch of our online community hub for local and Canadian creatives, the IRAL Music and Arts Foundation would like invite residents and tourists from the city of Winnipeg to a family-friendly, summer gathering on August 20th and 21st. As COVID restrictions continue to shift the way we interact and socialize, we would like to provide the community with an opportunity to relax the mind and unwind by presenting local and international performing acts and exotic Caribbean cuisine in a family friendly environment.