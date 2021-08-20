Menu

Festival
Aug 20 - Aug 21 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

IRAL Summer Jam Fest

Where
Vimy Ridge - 821 Preston Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-08-2021 10:00 21-08-2021 23:00

To celebrate the official launch of our online community hub for local and Canadian creatives, the IRAL Music and Arts Foundation would like invite residents and tourists from the city of Winnipeg to a family-friendly, summer gathering on August 20th and 21st. As COVID restrictions continue to shift the way we interact and socialize, we…

$ Price
Day passes start at $15. Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
http://iralmusicandartsfoundation.com
Contact
neville@iralmusicandarts.com (204) 370-5067 (Neville Hamilton)
To celebrate the official launch of our online community hub for local and Canadian creatives, the IRAL Music and Arts Foundation would like invite residents and tourists from the city of Winnipeg to a family-friendly, summer gathering on August 20th and 21st. As COVID restrictions continue to shift the way we interact and socialize, we would like to provide the community with an opportunity to relax the mind and unwind by presenting local and international performing acts and exotic Caribbean cuisine in a family friendly environment.

