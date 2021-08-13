Art Vancouver 2021
Free
All
info@artvancouver.net
ART MASTERS is a painting competition in which professional artists can show their creative skills in an exciting fast paced environment. Artists will be given a theme and their task is to express this within one hour, using a mystery box of supplies. This gives the artists a chance to be creative and produce unique artworks. It also allows attendees to watch professional artists at work within a creative, lively atmosphere. Audiences vote for the winner. All work is auctioned off at the end of the event.