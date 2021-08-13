Menu

Aug 13 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Art Vancouver 2021

Where
Jack Poole Plaza - 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-08-2021 12:00 13-08-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Art Vancouver 2021

ART MASTERS is a painting competition in which professional artists can show their creative skills in an exciting fast paced environment. Artists will be given a theme and their task is to express this within one hour, using a mystery box of supplies. This gives the artists a chance to be creative and produce unique…

 Jack Poole Plaza - 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC
Lisa Wayrynen
info@artvancouver.net
$ Price
Free
Ages
All
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/artmasters
Contact
info@artvancouver.net 16048176464 (Lisa Wayrynen)
ART MASTERS is a painting competition in which professional artists can show their creative skills in an exciting fast paced environment. Artists will be given a theme and their task is to express this within one hour, using a mystery box of supplies. This gives the artists a chance to be creative and produce unique artworks. It also allows attendees to watch professional artists at work within a creative, lively atmosphere. ​ Audiences vote for the winner. All work is auctioned off at the end of the event.

