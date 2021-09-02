Imagine Van Gogh – in Support of Autism Edmonton

Imagine Van Gogh, the ORIGINAL immersive exhibition from Europe is being hosted in the Edmonton Expo Centre. Autism Edmonton has been offered one night to show this immersive experience to raise funds for local autism programs. If you've been planning to take in the Imagine Van Gogh experience, please consider joining our fundraiser on September 2! Your $65 ticket includes a free drink, hors d'oeuvres, a charitable receipt that can be deducted from your taxes and more! Created by French Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famous for their immersive exhibits Cathédrale d’Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, Imagine Van Gogh was presented first by Encore Productions in France, where it amazed audiences with its GRANDIOSE and immersive concept of Total Image; the viewer is literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work. The exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.