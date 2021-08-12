Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support – Together We Fringe: A Fringe Theatre Event

Together we Fringe: A Fringe Theatre Event celebrates 40 years of fringing as we look forward to 40 more.

Join us for this year’s 11-day hyper-local hybrid Event reimagined to deliver as safe an experience as possible. This Fringe event presents both live and digital programming, including ticketed live theatre performances for reduced capacity audiences; ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park; on-demand and livestream content streamed on Fringe TV; and more.