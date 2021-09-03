Menu

Festival
Global BC sponsors ScotFestBC: The British Columbia Highland Games

Where
Lafarge Lake Park - 1251-1263 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, BC View Map
September 3 & 4 | Lafarge Lake Park, Coquitlam

September 3 & 4
Lafarge Lake Park, Coquitlam

Head to Lafarge Lake Park for ScotFestBC.

Be part of the highland games that include caber tossing, celtic music and dancing, and games for the kids.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at ScotFestBC.com

