Global BC sponsors ScotFestBC: The British Columbia Highland Games
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-09-2021 17:00 04-09-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors ScotFestBC: The British Columbia Highland Games
September 3 & 4 | Lafarge Lake Park, CoquitlamLafarge Lake Park - 1251-1263 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://scotfestbc.com/
September 3 & 4
Lafarge Lake Park, Coquitlam
Head to Lafarge Lake Park for ScotFestBC.
Be part of the highland games that include caber tossing, celtic music and dancing, and games for the kids.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at ScotFestBC.com