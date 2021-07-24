Eastside Arts Society Hosts 6th Annual Art, Bike & Beer Crawl Fundraiser

The Eastside Arts Society is pairing two of the best things about Vancouver’s

Eastside, Art + Beer in a fun summer on-line auction. This year, participants can purchase beer totes, kombucha totes and/or bid on art growlers created by 23 Culture Crawl artists. The Art, Bike, Beer Crawl on-line auction starts on Saturday, July 24, 2021 and ends Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at midnight (totes are available as ‘Buy It Now’ items for $25 or $50 and Art Growlers are available for auction). {https://www.32auctions.com/artbikebeercrawl)