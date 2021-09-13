Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Sep 13 - Sep 24 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Pro Bono Going Public

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-09-2021 00:00 24-09-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Pro Bono Going Public

September 13 to 24 | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC Access Pro Bono Society of BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://advice-a-thon.ca/
Contact
1-877-762-6664 (Access Pro Bono Society of BC)
Global BC sponsors Pro Bono Going Public - image View image in full screen

September 13 to 24
Virtual

This BC-wide community event provides free legal advice to eligible BC residents in all areas of law.

If you require urgent legal help, call to schedule your free 30-minute legal advice appointment with a volunteer lawyer.

All appointments will be conducted virtually by telephone or by video conferencing.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at Advice-A-Thon.ca