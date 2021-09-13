Global BC sponsors Pro Bono Going Public
- https://advice-a-thon.ca/
- 1-877-762-6664 (Access Pro Bono Society of BC)
September 13 to 24
Virtual
This BC-wide community event provides free legal advice to eligible BC residents in all areas of law.
If you require urgent legal help, call to schedule your free 30-minute legal advice appointment with a volunteer lawyer.
All appointments will be conducted virtually by telephone or by video conferencing.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at Advice-A-Thon.ca