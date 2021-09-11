Menu

Event
Sep 11 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports the Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride

Where
Rundle Park - Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-09-2021 09:00 11-09-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports the Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride

The FLEXXAIRE PARKINSON STEP ‘N STRIDE is Saturday, September 11th, at Rundle Park, and is a chance to help the thousands of Albertans living with Parkinson disease to live well, and live longer through meaningful support and services. This year, you have a choice of joining us to walk in a safe and open environment,…

 Rundle Park - Edmonton, Alberta
Ages
All Ages
Global Edmonton supports the Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride - image

The FLEXXAIRE PARKINSON STEP ‘N STRIDE is Saturday, September 11th, at Rundle Park, and is a chance to help the thousands of Albertans living with Parkinson disease to live well, and live longer through meaningful support and services. This year, you have a choice of joining us to walk in a safe and open environment, or going virtual and walking wherever you are.

It will be a day of fun, friendship, food and fresh air – all for a great cause! Your fundraising efforts contribute to the emotional, social, educational and active support provided by Parkinson Association of Alberta.

To join of make a donation, please visit ParkingsonAssociation.ca 