Global Edmonton supports the Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride

The FLEXXAIRE PARKINSON STEP ‘N STRIDE is Saturday, September 11th, at Rundle Park, and is a chance to help the thousands of Albertans living with Parkinson disease to live well, and live longer through meaningful support and services. This year, you have a choice of joining us to walk in a safe and open environment, or going virtual and walking wherever you are.

It will be a day of fun, friendship, food and fresh air – all for a great cause! Your fundraising efforts contribute to the emotional, social, educational and active support provided by Parkinson Association of Alberta.

To join of make a donation, please visit ParkingsonAssociation.ca