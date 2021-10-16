Menu

Oct 16 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Spooktacular Halloween Market

Where
Shannon Hall - 6050 176St, Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-10-2021 10:00 16-10-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Spooktacular Halloween Market

Calling all ghosts and goblins to our 4th Annual Spooktacular Halloween Market happening October 16, from 10-3 at the Shannon Hall in Cloverdale. 6050 176St Surrey. This is a family friendly Halloween experience featuring 50 craft vendors, raffle, and lots of activities for the kids. Admission is by donation to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. Costumes…

 Shannon Hall - 6050 176St, Surrey, BC
$ Price
By donation
Ages
All
Website
http://Facebook.com/SpooktacularHalloweenmarket
Contact
Spooktacularhalloweenmarket@gmail.com 604 512-9763 (Spooktacular Halloween Market)
