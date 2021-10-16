Spooktacular Halloween Market
- When
-
Add to Calendar 16-10-2021 10:00 16-10-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Spooktacular Halloween Market
- Price
- By donation
- Ages
- All
- Contact
- Spooktacularhalloweenmarket@gmail.com 604 512-9763 (Spooktacular Halloween Market)
Calling all ghosts and goblins to our 4th Annual Spooktacular Halloween Market happening October 16, from 10-3 at the Shannon Hall in Cloverdale. 6050 176St Surrey. This is a family friendly Halloween experience featuring 50 craft vendors, raffle, and lots of activities for the kids. Admission is by donation to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. Costumes are strongly encouraged by all!