Aug 9 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

New West Pride – Cardio and Queens

Where
Westminster Pier Park - 1 6th St, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-08-2021 18:30 09-08-2021 19:30 America/Toronto New West Pride – Cardio and Queens

Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.newwestcity.ca/therestofnewwest
Contact
specialevents@newwestcity.ca 604-525-7388 (City of New Westminster)
Monday, August 9, 6:30 – 7:30PM Westminster Pier Park In Partnership with New West Pride Society, join us for a Pride themed mashup of drag performances and a fun cardio dance class with Pop Queen Cardio. Show your pride by wearing bright colours. Everyone is welcome, all ages, and attendees can expect an inclusive space for anyone to show up and feel accepted. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 604-525-7388. For more information on New West Pride Week please go to https://newwestpride.ca/. View image in full screen
