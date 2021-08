28-08-2021 10:00

28-08-2021 12:00

America/Toronto

Back to School Drive Thru

Victory Life invites you to the 17th FREE Back to School Drive Thru SAT. AUG 28th 10am-Noon 1370 Rutland Rd Entrance to event via Fitzpatrick Road FREE BACKPACKS *First Come, First Served PRIZES FAMILY FUN! Putting Smiles on Children’s Faces. For more info: victorylife.ca 250-862-3044