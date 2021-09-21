Global BC & Global Okanagan sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Kelowna)
Add to Calendar 21-09-2021 06:00 21-09-2021 15:00
Tuesday, September 21 | Landmark District, Kelowna
Landmark District - 1717 Harvey Street, Kelowna, BC
info@eastersealsbcy.ca
1-800-818-4483 (Easter Seals BC/Yukon)
Tuesday, September 21
Landmark District, Kelowna
Become a superhero for children and adults with disabilities when you participate in Easter Seals Drop Zone.
This thrilling, no-contact fundraiser, challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and rappel down office towers.
Register as an individual or a team, and support those with disabilities.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & Global Okanagan.
Details at DropZoneBC.ca