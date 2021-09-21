Global BC & Global Okanagan sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Kelowna)

Tuesday, September 21

Landmark District, Kelowna

Become a superhero for children and adults with disabilities when you participate in Easter Seals Drop Zone.

This thrilling, no-contact fundraiser, challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and rappel down office towers.

Register as an individual or a team, and support those with disabilities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & Global Okanagan.

Details at DropZoneBC.ca